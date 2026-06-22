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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Political rivals running campaign of fake videos

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Political rivals running campaign of fake videos

Says women to get honorarium from July

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:00 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a gathering in Fatehgarh Sahib district.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched a sharp attack on the Opposition parties during a Lok Milni programme at Chanarthal Kalan village, alleging that a campaign of fake videos and misinformation was being run against him by political rivals who have lost public support.

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Addressing a large gathering, Mann said the enthusiastic response from the crowd indicated that people wanted the AAP government to return to power in 2027. He expressed happiness over the turnout and recalled that he had visited the area as an artiste long before entering politics.

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Without directly naming SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said people knew who was behind the circulation of fake videos on social media. He alleged that those issuing directions against him were themselves responsible for incidents of sacrilege in the past.

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Referring to recent statements against him, Mann said despite being labelled anti-Panth and anti-Sikh by the Akal Takht Jathedar, he was not bothered because he enjoyed the love and support of the people. He maintained that he had always approached the Akal Takht with humility and respect but claimed that decisions were now being influenced by political interests.

The Chief Minister alleged that Sukhbir controlled the functioning of the Akal Takht and that appointments were made according to his wishes. “I do not care about these directives because the people of Punjab are with me,” Mann said, amid loud cheers.

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In a major announcement, Mann said eligible women beneficiaries would start receiving financial assistance under the government from next month. He said beneficiaries would receive arrears of three months in one instalment.

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