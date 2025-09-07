Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann progressing well: Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and low heart rate, is progressing well and his vital signs remain normal, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old leader was brought to the hospital on Friday evening.

“Chief Minister Mann is progressing well. His vitals are normal and he has been mobilised," the hospital said in a statement.

Several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Punjab Cabinet ministers visited Mann in the hospital.

Among them were AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Punjab Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Sanjeev Arora.