Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rejects NHRC concerns, rules out probe into Tirath Yatra bus crash

Dismissing concerns raised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over alleged safety violations in buses operating under the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Bus Yojana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday maintained that the fatal collision involving two pilgrimage buses in Tarn Taran was a mere accident and did not warrant any probe or review of the scheme.

The NHRC issued conditional summons to the Punjab Chief Secretary over alleged safety violations in buses operating under the scheme. The Chief Secretary has been directed to submit details of bus inspections, safety compliance, corrective measures, action against non-compliant vehicles and a detailed report on the Tarn Taran accident.

In its earlier proceedings, the NHRC had flagged recurring fatal accidents involving passenger and sleeper buses, structural deficiencies and violations of CIRT guidelines, and had called for urgent preventive measures.

However, Mann asserted that there had been no violation of safety norms. He pointed out that this was the first accident involving buses operating under the pilgrimage scheme, under which 17,531 buses have transported over seven lakh devotees to religious destinations across the country, including Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Haridwar-Rishikesh, Khatu Shyam and Mathura-Vrindavan.

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The Chief Minister visited the 11 injured persons admitted to the government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and ruled out any investigation or review of the scheme’s bus management. “It was purely an accident,” he said, adding that the service had so far functioned efficiently, with more than 3,000 pilgrims travelling daily in nearly 70 buses.

Announcing that the government would bear the entire medical expenses of the injured, Mann appealed to Opposition parties not to politicise the tragedy.

He said the accident occurred when a motorcyclist suddenly swerved onto the road, prompting the driver of a Tirath Yatra bus to take evasive action. Coincidentally, another bus under the same scheme was approaching from the opposite direction, leading to a head-on collision. The crash claimed the lives of four pilgrims and a woman riding a motorcycle, while 11 others were injured.

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“It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident took place, but it should not be politicised. The incident should not be attributed to any fault on the part of the government. The Punjab Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of every citizen,” Mann said.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each of the five deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured.

After spending more than 45 minutes at the hospital, Mann said his interaction with doctors and victims revealed that some of the injured had suffered head injuries and fractures. However, he added that all the injured were out of danger.