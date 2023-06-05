 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University : The Tribune India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Says the Chandigarh-based university has always been connected with Punjab’s legacy and heritage

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Panjab University (File Photo) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, June 5

Punjab will not agree to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a press conference here today.

He was speaking after the second round of discussions with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Haryana is demanding affiliation of its colleges with PU.

The third round of talks is slated for July 3. However, CM Mann said, “We will listen to them whenever they want to talk, however, we will not agree to affiliate colleges in Haryana with PU. They had come up with Kurukshetra University for their colleges. Now, why are they refusing to accept the value of their own university?”

Flanked by cabinet ministers Meet Hayer and Harjot Bains, the Chief Minister said, “PU is the legacy of Punjab woven with public emotions, culture and literature. The original university campus in Lahore was shifted to Hoshiarpur after Partition. It was originally divided in share of 20:20:20:40 for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Centre.

"In 1970, former chief minister of Haryana, Bansi Lal, announced that the state was withdrawing from affiliating its colleges with PU. Haryana in 1973 also chose not to be a part of the PU senate. Himachal too had separated. Now Haryana has no right over PU. I was told in the meeting today that Haryana was willing to pay its share to the university and that its colleges be affiliated with PU.”

Showing a three-day old letter by the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, he said, “Vice Chancellors in Haryana have been asked to manage their own funds. When they don’t have money for their own educational institutions what will they give us.”

Raising a question at the intentions of the previous governments in the state, CM Mann showed a ‘No Objection Certificate’ issued by former CM Parkash Singh Badal, which stated that Punjab had no objection if PU is made a central university.

CM Mann mentioned two letters written by his government to the Centre to stop all efforts at converting PU into a central university. “Already 35 per centstudents on the campus are from Haryana and they are most welcome to join us. However, we will not allow colleges in Haryana to be affiliated with PU even if they have more meetings. Actually Haryana politicians are looking for an entry into the university senate for political reasons. Nothing more”.

Notably, Haryana is seeking affiliation of its colleges with PU, Chandigarh.

In the June 1 meeting, Khattar had said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to the Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to PU. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

Last year, the Haryana Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to seek restoration of the state's share in the Panjab University.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had then said consequent upon the passing of the Kurukshetra University Act, the Centre had on November 1, 1973 issued a notification abolishing state's share in the PU. At that time, the number of colleges affiliated to the PU in Haryana was 63 across 18 districts. (With PTI Inputs)

#bhagwant mann #manohar lal khattar #Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

2
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

3
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

4
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

7
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

9
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

10
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Chandigarh: Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected