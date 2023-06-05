Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, June 5

Punjab will not agree to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a press conference here today.

He was speaking after the second round of discussions with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Haryana is demanding affiliation of its colleges with PU.

The third round of talks is slated for July 3. However, CM Mann said, “We will listen to them whenever they want to talk, however, we will not agree to affiliate colleges in Haryana with PU. They had come up with Kurukshetra University for their colleges. Now, why are they refusing to accept the value of their own university?”

Flanked by cabinet ministers Meet Hayer and Harjot Bains, the Chief Minister said, “PU is the legacy of Punjab woven with public emotions, culture and literature. The original university campus in Lahore was shifted to Hoshiarpur after Partition. It was originally divided in share of 20:20:20:40 for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Centre.

"In 1970, former chief minister of Haryana, Bansi Lal, announced that the state was withdrawing from affiliating its colleges with PU. Haryana in 1973 also chose not to be a part of the PU senate. Himachal too had separated. Now Haryana has no right over PU. I was told in the meeting today that Haryana was willing to pay its share to the university and that its colleges be affiliated with PU.”

Showing a three-day old letter by the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, he said, “Vice Chancellors in Haryana have been asked to manage their own funds. When they don’t have money for their own educational institutions what will they give us.”

Raising a question at the intentions of the previous governments in the state, CM Mann showed a ‘No Objection Certificate’ issued by former CM Parkash Singh Badal, which stated that Punjab had no objection if PU is made a central university.

CM Mann mentioned two letters written by his government to the Centre to stop all efforts at converting PU into a central university. “Already 35 per centstudents on the campus are from Haryana and they are most welcome to join us. However, we will not allow colleges in Haryana to be affiliated with PU even if they have more meetings. Actually Haryana politicians are looking for an entry into the university senate for political reasons. Nothing more”.

Notably, Haryana is seeking affiliation of its colleges with PU, Chandigarh.

In the June 1 meeting, Khattar had said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the share of Haryana was given to the Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to PU. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973.

Last year, the Haryana Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to seek restoration of the state's share in the Panjab University.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had then said consequent upon the passing of the Kurukshetra University Act, the Centre had on November 1, 1973 issued a notification abolishing state's share in the PU. At that time, the number of colleges affiliated to the PU in Haryana was 63 across 18 districts. (With PTI Inputs)

