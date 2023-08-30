Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, August 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a stern warning to the staff of the deputy commissioners, patwaris and kanungos, on Wednesday said those proceeding on pen-down strike could lose their jobs.

The CM said there are hundreds of unemployed youth looking for jobs. The government would not allow a common man to be inconvenienced in offices as the staff had chosen to go on a strike, he added.

Confirming the development, sources in the CM office said, “The staff groups have threatened to go on strike in favour of the staff who are facing corruption charges. In case found innocent, they will be put back on their jobs. At the same time, the government cannot ignore the cases of corruption.”

