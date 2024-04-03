Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail

PTI

Chandigarh, April 3

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Tihar jail administration seeking permission to meet his Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said on Wednesday.

The letter was sent by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), they said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

The ED on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” of the “excise scam” and there were “reasons to believe” on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.

