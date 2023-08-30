Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

ANI
Amritsar, August 30
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a heart-warming incident on Wednesday stopped his speech midway as a woman came to the stage to tie him rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The chief minister was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi workers and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University when a woman came to the stage and tied rakhi to him.
ਮੈਂ ਫਿਲਹਾਲ ਰੱਖੜੀ ਬਨਾਉਣੀ ਹੈ…ਮੇਰੇ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਇੱਕ ਛੋਟੀ ਭੈਣ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ..ਸਗੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਮੇਰੀਆਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੇ…ਇੱਕ ਧਾਗੇ ਦੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ‘ਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕੀਮਤ ਹੈ…ਬਹੁਤ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇ ਨੇ ਜੋ ਇੱਕ ਧਾਗੇ ‘ਤੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਨੇ pic.twitter.com/fEV7MFdWsB— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 30, 2023
In the video, Punjab CM stops his speech midway as a woman ties him rakhi on the stage and Mann blesses her and poses for a picture.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan with school children at his residence in New Delhi. The school children greeted Prime Minister Modi with smiles and tied the sacred thread to him.
As the girls tied rakhis, PM Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, interacting with them and asking their names.
Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry. pic.twitter.com/JNbNxbWiE6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023
In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi posted, “Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry.”
The festival is being celebrated across the country as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters, with signature pomp and fervour across the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs
Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...
'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram
The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...
China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi
On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...
Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension
He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...
MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple
Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...