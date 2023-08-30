Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

ANI

Amritsar, August 30

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a heart-warming incident on Wednesday stopped his speech midway as a woman came to the stage to tie him rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister was distributing appointment letters to Anganwadi workers and their helpers at Guru Nanak Dev University when a woman came to the stage and tied rakhi to him.

In the video, Punjab CM stops his speech midway as a woman ties him rakhi on the stage and Mann blesses her and poses for a picture.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan with school children at his residence in New Delhi. The school children greeted Prime Minister Modi with smiles and tied the sacred thread to him.

As the girls tied rakhis, PM Modi greeted them with an affectionate smile, interacting with them and asking their names.

Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry. pic.twitter.com/JNbNxbWiE6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023

In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi posted, “Had a very special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. My young friends and I talked about so many subjects. They shared their joy on Chandrayaan-3 and India’s strides in space. They also recited wonderful poetry.”

The festival is being celebrated across the country as a symbol of duty between brothers and sisters, with signature pomp and fervour across the country.

