Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stresses on civic preparedness ahead of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Chairing a review meeting, the CM said, “Punjab is renowned for its rich hockey heritage and contribution to Indian sports. We will ensure that this event is another landmark occasion. We must set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events and provide world-class facilities to participating teams, officials and spectators.”

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He said the opening ceremony would be held in Jalandhar on October 27.

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Municipal Corporation officials were directed to undertake comprehensive cleanliness drives, improve sanitation, maintain public spaces and ensure that the city presented a clean and welcoming look. He also called for necessary beautification measures and instructed officials to ensure that roads leading to the stadium and other important locations were properly maintained.