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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stresses on civic preparedness ahead of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stresses on civic preparedness ahead of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Opening ceremony in Jalandhar on Oct 27

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann inspects a hockey stadium in Jalandhar.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed all departments to ensure world-class arrangements for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy from October 27 to November 5, with a focus on seamless coordination, international-standard facilities, city beautification and hospitality.He also called for a state-wide trophy tour and greater student participation to build public enthusiasm, asserting that Punjab must set new benchmarks in hosting international sporting events.

Chairing a review meeting, the CM said, “Punjab is renowned for its rich hockey heritage and contribution to Indian sports. We will ensure that this event is another landmark occasion. We must set new benchmarks in organising international sporting events and provide world-class facilities to participating teams, officials and spectators.”

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He said the opening ceremony would be held in Jalandhar on October 27.

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Municipal Corporation officials were directed to undertake comprehensive cleanliness drives, improve sanitation, maintain public spaces and ensure that the city presented a clean and welcoming look. He also called for necessary beautification measures and instructed officials to ensure that roads leading to the stadium and other important locations were properly maintained.

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