Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes to volleyball court as ‘Khedaan Watan Punjab Dian’ declared open

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

Guru Gobind Singh Stadium witnessed a perfect start for the ‘Khedaan Watan Punjab Dian as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann himself participated in a volleyball match to kickstart the games.

As soon as the Chief Minister finished his address in jam-packed stadium, an announcement was made for the commencement of volleyball match. Stage anchor well realising the keen interest of Bhagwant Mann in volleyball urged him to play a match in the stadium.

The CM took no time to respond positively and took to the field. The gesture was applauded by the crowd.

Exhibiting remarkable sportsman spirit, Bhagwant Mann ensured victory of his team.

The Chief Minister said it was a remarkable day of his life as he relived his youthful memories. He said sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner.

Bhagwant Mann said that his government is committed for promoting sporting activities in the state, adding that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that players from Punjab excel in national and international sports arena.