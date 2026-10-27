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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets BJP, SAD over drugs, flags off 100 mini buses

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets BJP, SAD over drugs, flags off 100 mini buses

Criticised the Centre for allegedly withholding Punjab’s Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Value Added Tax (VAT) dues for four-and-a-half years

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Aman Sood
Neeraj Bagga
Patiala, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on his Parkash Purb at Ramtirath temple on Monday.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday accused the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of contributing to the state’s drug crisis during their previous tenures, while alleging that the BJP was seeking control over Panjab University and the state’s water resources for electoral gains. He also said the state government had accepted all legitimate demands of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family, leaving it to them to allow the post-mortem.

Mann criticised the Centre for allegedly withholding Punjab’s Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Value Added Tax (VAT) dues for four-and-a-half years. He accused the BJP and SAD of damaging Punjab and alleged that the parties were preparing to reunite for electoral gains.

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He said the drug menace had inflicted immense social and emotional suffering on families, adding that political parties should be judged by their records and commitment to the state rather than slogans. Mann asserted that his government remained committed to safeguarding the state’s interests and improving public services.

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Earlier, while flagging off 100 new 29-seater mini buses under the PRTC Junior initiative in Patiala, Mann announced plans to strengthen rural connectivity by restoring bus services linking villages with cities. He said the new fleet would ease daily travel for residents and students while improving access to education, employment and essential services.

The CM said another 309 large buses would join the fleet next month.

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Rs 17-cr project to turn Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal into top tourist destination

The state government is committed to transforming Maharishi Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal into a world-class tourist destination, Mann said while paying obeisance to the seer on his Parkash Purab.

Describing Maharishi Valmiki as the “pitaamah” of Sanskrit literature, Mann said, “The immortal epic Ramayana illuminated the path of righteousness for humanity. His teachings are not confined to any period or community but belong to the entire humanity.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to the shrine development, he said, “The government has earmarked Rs 17.72 crore in the Financial Year 2026-27 for various development and beautification works at tirath sthal.”

The facade has undergone a makeover, while installation of a sound system, CCTV cameras and cleaning of the holy sarovar are being planned.

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