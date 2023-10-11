Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday targeted BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa and state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In a social media post, the CM asked them if they had any shame in raising the SYL issue and slamming his government, when Balram Jakhar, father of Sunil Jakhar, along with Capt Amarinder Singh, can be seen in the picture taken during the foundation-laying for the SYL canal. Former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, when he was Haryana CM, had praised Parkash Singh Badal for allowing the survey for construction of the SYL, he said.

Mann hit out at Sukhbir Badal saying maybe the land for construction of his five-star hotel in Gurugram was allotted to him for “selling Punjab’s interests” to Haryana.

He said that as a child he used to watch over the water channels in his village, and even today, he had been assigned the duty to protect the Sutlej.

Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on November 1, he asked them to come prepared to speak on how their forefathers had tried to harm Punjab.

The Punjab government has already booked Tagore Theatre here for the debate on November 1. Just two days ago, Mann had challenged these leaders to a debate on all public issues of Punjab.

