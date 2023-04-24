Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over job letters today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The recruitment process for 107 Group C and D posts in the Public Works Department has been completed. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that on April 24, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would hand over the appointment letters to the selected candidates at Municipal Bhawan, Chandigarh.

The minister said the appointment letters would be given to candidates for 98 posts of clerk (Group C), two junior draftsman (Group C, on compassionate grounds) and seven miscellaneous (Group D, on compassionate basis) in the department.