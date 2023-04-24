Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over job letters today

Chandigarh, April 23
The recruitment process for 107 Group C and D posts in the Public Works Department has been completed. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that on April 24, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would hand over the appointment letters to the selected candidates at Municipal Bhawan, Chandigarh.
The minister said the appointment letters would be given to candidates for 98 posts of clerk (Group C), two junior draftsman (Group C, on compassionate grounds) and seven miscellaneous (Group D, on compassionate basis) in the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...