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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to review anti-drug drive, law enforcement on October 16

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to review anti-drug drive, law enforcement on October 16

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:57 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s annual convocation on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will review the state’s anti-drug campaign and the law-and-order situation during a day-long meeting at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, on October 16.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on Tuesday.

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Mann has directed the SSPs, SDMs and DSPs of all districts to attend the meeting. He will review crime control measures taken by the police, especially in murder cases. He has told the police to speed up the probe in Jhota’s case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

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The meeting is aimed at assessing the anti-drugs campaign’s implementation,

identifying bottlenecks and bolstering inter-departmental coordination through a “whole-of-government approach”.

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The 60-day hotspot campaign, coordination with district officials, progress of the village and ward defence committee meetings and the e-rickshaw campaign are expected to be reviewed, while best practices and success stories will also be shared.

The memo has been sent to 13 senior officers, including the additional chief secretaries of home affairs and transport, the DGP, the principal secretaries of health and social security and DCs.

The DCs have been directed to prepare a presentation covering hotspot-wise micro-plans, a comprehensive action plan, progress in the past two weeks backed by updated and verifiable data, at least one best practice, major challenges with proposed remedies.

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