Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann transfers Rs 1,291 crore to 37 lakh women under Mawan Dhiyan Yojana

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the next phase of the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana in Abohar on Sunday. Accompanied by AAP Punjab president Aman Arora and Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur, the CM transferred Rs 1,291 crore directly into the bank accounts of 37.43 lakh women across the state. He said as of October 29, a total of 80.05 lakh women had registered under the scheme and the government was working towards its target of covering one crore women.

He also highlighted the government’s achievements, including 300 units free electricity, job to youths, financial assistance to women, improving of irrigation water at tail-end villages, issuance of health cards etc.

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Addressing a large gathering, Mann alleged that the maximum number of sacrilege incidents in Punjab had taken place during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime. Taking a dig at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, he said those who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years were now struggling to find even 25 people to run their party.

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Mann once again recited the popular lines of “Kikli Kaleer Di” to target Badal.

Notably, Abohar AAP halqa in-charge Suhani Doda, daughter-in-law of liquor businessman and Bhim Tank murder case convict Shiv Lal Doda, remained alongside Mann during his address.

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Sources said the Doda family had made efforts to mobilise people for the programme, as Suhani Doda is reportedly aspiring for the AAP ticket from Abohar in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Several farmers were taken into custody on Sunday while they were on their way to the venue to stage a protest during the CM’s visit.

Gunwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Khosa), Punjab, alleged that deductions of 5 to 8 kg per quintal during paddy procurement in grain markets on the pretext of high moisture content and quality-related issues. “The farmers wanted to bring the issue to the Chief Minister’s notice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar alleged that he was denied an opportunity to meet the CM. He claimed that the police confined him to the hospital, where the family members of slain youth Ajay Kumar had been staging a protest for the past two weeks.