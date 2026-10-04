Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns police officials against misconduct, cites sacked AIG case

Invoking the case of dismissed AIG Rajjit Singh Hundal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday cautioned Punjab Police personnel against misconduct and urged them to intensify the state’s anti-drug drive, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

Hundal was recently arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in an alleged drug-smuggling and extortion case that has remained in focus for years because of allegations of links between sections of the police and the drug trade.

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Addressing officers from the SHO level upwards in the presence of DGP Gaurav Yadav, Mann warned against sacrificing long-term careers and reputations for short-term gains. Stressing the importance of public trust, he said police must act on information shared by citizens and ensure strict action against drug traffickers.

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Describing the police as Punjab’s “janbaaz” force, Mann acknowledged the difficult working conditions faced by personnel and their struggle to balance demanding duties with family responsibilities.

The Chief Minister also responded to concerns raised by police personnel regarding manpower shortages, duty hours, leave, CCTV cameras, vehicles and other infrastructure requirements.

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On the NDPS Act, he said the Punjab Government would approach the Centre seeking tougher provisions to prevent accused persons from securing bail for at least six months, regardless of the quantity of narcotics involved.

At the interaction, described as a non-political event, Mann focused exclusively on the anti-drug campaign and avoided commenting on the recent LPU controversy. He told officers that while residents could identify drug peddlers and locations where drugs were being sold, it was ultimately the responsibility of the police to act.

Pilot project set to provide psychosocial care to addicts

Earlier, Mann gave in-principle approval for launching a pilot project in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka to strengthen psychosocial care alongside the existing medical treatment of people battling drug addiction at OOAT (Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment) Clinics and jails in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the Art of Living Foundation, Mann said the initiative would seek to bridge the gap between medication-based treatment and sustained psychosocial rehabilitation. He said Punjab had expanded access to medication for people affected by drug addiction, but retaining patients during the pilot wellness programme will complement existing clinical treatment and be implemented with the support of medical staff.

Trained local personnel will gradually take over its implementation to ensure its sustainability without continued initial months of treatment remained a major challenge.

“Along with medication, it is equally important to strengthen the mental resolve of a person undergoing de-addiction,” the Chief Minister said, adding that recovery involved emotional and psychological challenges alongside medical treatment.