Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife pay obeisance at Patiala shrine

Patiala, April 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here on the occasion of Baisakhi on Friday.
Steering away from issuing any political statement, he said, “The law and order situation is under control. Even the jathedar (Akal Takht Jathedar) has said there is peace in the state. No one can break the brotherhood of the people of Punjab.”
Discussing the harvesting season, the CM expressed concern over damage to wheat crop by rains.
He said Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Divas were being celebrated throughout the world. “I came to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Baisakhi is celebrated at Damdama Sahib and at Anandpur Sahib with fervour. I pray for the betterment of the state and its people. We are trying to work as per the expectations of the people.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...