Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife pay obeisance at Patiala shrine

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today paid obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here on the occasion of Baisakhi on Friday.

Steering away from issuing any political statement, he said, “The law and order situation is under control. Even the jathedar (Akal Takht Jathedar) has said there is peace in the state. No one can break the brotherhood of the people of Punjab.”

Discussing the harvesting season, the CM expressed concern over damage to wheat crop by rains.

He said Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Divas were being celebrated throughout the world. “I came to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Baisakhi is celebrated at Damdama Sahib and at Anandpur Sahib with fervour. I pray for the betterment of the state and its people. We are trying to work as per the expectations of the people.”