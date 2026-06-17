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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over 523 job letters

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over 523 job letters

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:51 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
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Handing over appointment letters to 523 more youths in the Health Department, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the state government had ended the era when government jobs were decided on the basis of money and political influence instead of merit.

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Citing the creation of 67,563 government jobs in four years, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had restored faith in public recruitment and reversed the trend of youth leaving Punjab in search of employment.

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“It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that more than 67,500 government jobs have been provided to youth across the state. The era of cash payments and favouritism has ended and appointments are being made solely on the basis of merit,” he said.

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