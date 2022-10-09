Punjab CM Bhawant Mann skips Prez event, Guv ‘reminds’ him of constitutional duties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today “reminded” Chief Minister Bhawant Mann about his constitutional responsibilities after the CM skipped the reception hosted in honour of President Droupadi Murmu.

Purohit said an invitation had been given to Mann and he had also accepted it, but he failed to attend the reception due to some “urgent work”.

“One has to fulfil his or her constitutional responsibilities, (no matter) how busy he or she is,” said Purohit while addressing a gathering at Raj Bhavan. Reacting sharply to the remarks, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said it was unfortunate that Purohit raised this “political issue from the stage of the Governor’s house”.

Arora said CM Mann, whose event had earlier been scheduled, had deputed him to receive and welcome the President. Arora said he along with five other Cabinet ministers and all senior bureaucrats attended the reception. “However, the honourable Governor made this unfortunate remark against the CM,” Arora said. He urged the Governor to “restrain from making such statements in the future”.

Notably, the President was on a maiden visit to the city to attend the 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

Addressing the gathering, the President said from social and religious reforms to freedom struggle and from agricultural revolution to industrial development, Punjab and Haryana have played a very important role in it.

“The states have made a leading contribution to the development of Indian agriculture,” she said.

“In the 1960s, when our country was going through a food crisis, farmers of Punjab and Haryana made the Green Revolution a success.”

Murmu said every winter, concerns are raised over air pollution. “Everyone suffers from the ill-effects of pollution,” she said, adding that the fundamental basis of the Indian way of life had been the harmony of the humans with nature.