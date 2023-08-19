Punjab CM declared 'tankhaiya' by 'parallel' jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the ‘parallel’ jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand today on the charges of undue interference in Sikh affairs.

Pronouncing the ‘Gurmata’, Mand charged the CM with introducing the amendment Bill in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act 1925 in the Vidhan Sabha and had given him opportunities thrice to appear before Akal Takht to clarify his stance, but in vain.

Though the CM did not appear in person on the calls given for June 28 and July 8 and July 19, yet on his behalf, AAP MLAs Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran) and Karamvir Singh (Dasuya) submitted a written clarification.

“But the ‘five high priests’ were not satisfied with it. The letter was written under the signature of MLA Dhunn only on a plain paper that was without its official authenticity. The CM did not take the sanctity of Akal Takht seriously, ending up making a mockery of the maryada, he has been declared ‘tankhaiya’”, he said.

He said it was to inform the Sikh sangat that the CM should not be allowed to use any religious stage and should not be presented ‘siropa’ till he comes to Akal Takht in person for an apology.

