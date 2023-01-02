Punjab CM extends New Year greetings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, on the first day of New Year and prayed for the peace, harmony and progress of the state and prosperity of its people. Greeting the people on New Year, the Chief Minister wished a happy, peaceful and prosperous 2023 to Punjabis living in the state and across the globe. The Chief Minister reiterated the commitment of his government to ensure that the fruits of development percolated to the grassroots level.