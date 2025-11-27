Punjab CM launches ‘easy registry’ initiative to facilitate people

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched an “easy registry” initiative to facilitate people of the state.

Addressing a gathering, Mann said that for decades, property registration has been considered a complicated and time-consuming process often requiring repeated visits to Sub-Registrar offices and facing delays and corruption.

Mann said that people had to visit the Sub-Registrar office corresponding to the location of their property, which added extra burden and inconvenience.

According to an official statement, Mann said now with the “Easy Registry” system, property registration in Punjab has entered a “new era of simplicity, speed, and transparency”.

He said that the system will eliminate unnecessary delays and hardships for citizens.

Mann said that under this initiative, any Sub-Registrar office within a district will be able to register properties located anywhere in that particular district.

The CM said that citizens can now draft sale deeds online or through “Sewa Kendras” by paying a nominal fee of Rs 500.

Complete online submission of documents will be possible within just 48 hours and if any objection is raised, it will immediately be referred to the concerned Deputy Commissioner, who will verify whether the objection is genuine or not, he said.

Mann further said that citizens will receive updates about every stage of their registration process via WhatsApp and if anyone demands a bribe, a complaint can be lodged directly through the given number.

Mann said that now Deputy Commissioners will be responsible for ensuring that every property registration is completed smoothly.

The Chief Minister said that earlier registration could only be done at the Sub-Registrar office under whose jurisdiction the property was located.