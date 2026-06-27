Punjab CM launches ‘Soorma’ campaign, recovered youth to become anti-drug ambassadors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched the ‘Soorma’ (warrior) campaign and honoured recovered youth with specially crafted rings and T-shirts. Describing it as the next phase of the state’s anti-drug movement, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to transform recovered drug victims into Ambassadors of Hope who will lead the fight against addiction at the grassroots level.

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Felicitating individuals who have remained drug-free for over two years, he announced that they will not only inspire others to overcome addiction but will also be provided employment opportunities by the state government.

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Reiterating that sports are the most effective weapon against the drug menace, he announced that by July 15, around 3,100 village sports grounds and 3,000 gyms will become operational across Punjab to channelise the energy of youth in a positive direction. He further said that the state’s simultaneous focus on quality education, universal healthcare, sports infrastructure and rehabilitation is laying the foundation for a drug-free and Rangla Punjab.

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Sharing a few snippets on X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said: “Today, we launched the Soorma Campaign and honoured young people who have emerged from the clutches of drug addiction to begin a new life. These inspiring youngsters, who have become role models for others, will also be provided employment opportunities by the Punjab Government.”

“By July 15, 3,100 new sports grounds and 3,000 gyms will be ready for the youth across Punjab. Today, Punjab ranks No. 1 in the country in education, and 47 lakh families have already received Rs 10 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat insurance cards for free medical treatment.”

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“The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) has reduced road accident fatalities by 50 per cent, saving around 2,700 precious lives every year. When the intent is honest, nothing is impossible. Let us all come together to build a Rangla Punjab,” asserted CM Mann.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said the youth present at the event had taken a historic step by overcoming addiction after losing everything to drugs.

“There is a huge social stigma associated with drug addiction. Once people come to know that someone is addicted to drugs, they even stop talking to that person. These young people have gone through that pain and trauma, but today they are ready for a new beginning and are prepared to serve society,” said CM Mann.

The CM said the Punjab Government is continuously strengthening the rehabilitation of drug victims, and world-class rehabilitation centres equipped with modern facilities are being established across the state.

He said 17.47 lakh families out of nearly 65 lakh families in Punjab have already received Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima cards, enabling them to avail free medical treatment. He added that beneficiaries have already received cashless treatment worth nearly Rs 650 crore under the scheme.

Listing several other achievements of the state government, the CM said Punjab is now using 80 per cent canal water for irrigation, farmers are receiving electricity during daytime, the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) has already helped save around 3,000 lives in road accidents, nearly 90 per cent of households are receiving free electricity, and several other welfare initiatives have significantly benefited the people.

The CM also launched an inspiring anthem dedicated to every individual fighting addiction and announced that the Soorma programme would now reach every district and village across Punjab.

He said individuals who have successfully completed de-addiction treatment and maintained abstinence for at least two years can register themselves for the programme by sending the message ‘Soorma’ on WhatsApp to 9779142200.