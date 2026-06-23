Punjab CM Mann accuses Badals of sacrificing Panth for family

Advertisement

He claimed while Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his entire family for the Panth, the Badal family had been sacrificing the Panth for the family.

Advertisement

In his 35-minute address, Mann trained his barbs on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing the Akali leadership of using religion as an instrument of political convenience, changing jathedars at will to serve their political ends and treating one family as the entire Panth.

Advertisement

"The Akalis have only one MLA left and even she remained absent during the vote on the anti-sacrilege legislation," he said, adding that after the new anti-sacrilege law, no one would dare commit such an offence again. Taking a dig at Sukhbir's public utterances, the Chief Minister remarked that his "lectures carried little meaning or substance".

Turning to the Congress-Akali nexus, Mann said for several decades, the two parties had been taking "turns to plundering Punjab and an invisible tactical understanding existed between them". "I used to make satirical videos to expose this arrangement, but my videos failed to make any impact. So I decided to jump into this morass myself to clean it up," he said.

Advertisement

He said while the successive state governments had patronised the drug trade and ministers were directly involved in it, Punjab's youth were fleeing to Australia and Canada for survival. "Our children were running to foreign countries to earn a livelihood, while leaders were calling back their foreign-educated children to Punjab to continue the loot of their fathers," he said.

Mann said unlike his predecessors who woke up to governance only in the last three months of their tenures, he had begun work from the first day in office. He listed a series of his government's achievements — free power supply to 90 per cent of households, daytime electricity to tubewells and a dramatic rise in canal water utilisation from 22 per cent before 2022 to over 80 per cent today.

On school education, he said Punjab had climbed from 27th position to first in the country. Mann said he personally meets the top 10 rank-holders.

"The Atta Dal scheme can fill your stomach, but it is only education that will lift you out of poverty," he said.

Flaunting the Rs 10 lakh health insurance card, Mann said 47 lakh cards had already been issued under the scheme and 15 lakh more were being processed. "We have already spent Rs 660 crore under this scheme," he said.

The Chief Minister announced that from July 1, all eligible women would receive a three-month honorarium in a single instalment. "This is not to make you rich — it is a token of honour from the state government," he said.

Mann distributed cheques and benefits worth Rs 3.86 crore among beneficiaries at the event.

Meanwhile, the police detained some leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Babaria Samaj Sangathan, Punjab, at their houses on Monday. Community leaders had announced their intention to confront the CM over their long-pending demands.