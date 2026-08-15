Punjab CM Mann arrives in Ferozepur for state-level I-Day celebrations

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Ferozepur with his wife on Friday to preside over the state-level Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, marking his first such ceremonial visit to the border district during the present government’s tenure.

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Mann’s helicopter landed around 4.30 pm at a temporary helipad at Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical University. He was then escorted under tight security to the Circuit House on the Ferozepur-Moga Road, where senior administrative officials and AAP MLAs welcomed him.

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Security was tightened around the Circuit House, where Mann will stay overnight. Even senior AAP leaders were reportedly not allowed inside.

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Evening rainfall added to the administration’s concerns ahead of Saturday’s celebrations. Mann is scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala and pay floral tributes to the martyrs. He will also pay obeisance at the Panjab Mata Memorial.

Residents expect the CM to announce a development package for the border district, including measures to address the city’s severely strained sewerage system, which has led to waterlogging on several roads. They are also seeking funds for flood protection and repairs to damaged roads.