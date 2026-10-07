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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann assures Bandi Sikhs panel of legal action

Punjab CM Mann assures Bandi Sikhs panel of legal action

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday assured a four-member committee of the Bandi Singh Insaaf Morcha that the state government would pursue all possible legal and constitutional measures for an early resolution of the issue concerning Sikh prisoners lodged in various jails.

Mann met committee members Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, Pal Singh France and Balwinder Pal Singh and heard their concerns regarding the release of Bandi Sikhs, including prisoners who have completed their sentences.

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Mann said the issue could not remain unresolved indefinitely and described it as sensitive, involving justice, humanity and individual rights.

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He said legitimate steps that should have been taken by successive governments would now be pursued on priority. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would work strictly within the Constitution and existing laws.

Mann said the state government would make every possible effort to find a meaningful and expeditious resolution, while respecting legal and constitutional processes. He added that the government would continue addressing legitimate issues concerning Punjab through democratic and lawful means.

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