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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann calls for empowering women financially at Lok Milni

Punjab CM Mann calls for empowering women financially at Lok Milni

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Nakodar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Women supporters hold a poster featuring CM Bhagwant Mann at the lok milni at Sarinh village on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a ‘Lok Milni’ at Sarinh village near Nakodar, handing over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh for development works. Singer Kanth Kaler, Nakodar AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and senior district administrative officials attended the programme, which drew a large gathering from surrounding areas.

Addressing residents, Mann said government welfare schemes were not acts of charity but the rightful return of public money to citizens who contribute to the state exchequer through taxes on everyday purchases and consumption. Taking a swipe at previous governments, he alleged that public funds had not been adequately utilised for the welfare of ordinary people during their tenures.

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Highlighting women’s financial empowerment, the CM said direct financial assistance could help women manage household expenses, clear outstanding dues and reduce their financial dependence on other family members. He assured beneficiaries that the next monthly instalment would be credited to their bank accounts on November 1.

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Making a light-hearted reference to Karwa Chauth, Mann told women that they did not need money for the festival’s celebrations and only had to observe the fast. He also shared a personal anecdote, saying his wife had been insisting that he return home early the following day for the rituals.

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