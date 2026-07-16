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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann hands licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders

Punjab CM Mann hands licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders

Punjab government allots the new depots through an interview-based selection process while ensuring representation for all sections of society

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:35 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders, ensuring that ration reaches closer to people’s homes across the state. The move will benefit nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders, who will no longer have to travel long distances or leave work to collect their monthly ration.

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The government allotted the new depots through an interview-based selection process while ensuring representation for all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), ex-servicemen, freedom fighters, persons with disabilities and riot-affected families.

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Addressing the newly appointed depot holders at a programme held at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, the Chief Minister said the opening of new ration depots will spare nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders from travelling long distances or leaving work to stand in long queues for their monthly ration. Out of the 2,800 new licences, 633 have been allotted to Scheduled Castes, 199 to Other Backward Classes, 181 to Ex-servicemen, 39 to the families of Freedom Fighters, 156 to Persons with Disabilities and 17 to riot-affected families,” he said.

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The state government is providing free wheat and Meri Rasoi ration kits to 40 lakh families across Punjab. 40 lakh families are receiving free Meri Rasoi kits containing essential household items ranging from turmeric to pulses.

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