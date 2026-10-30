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Home / Punjab / AAP to declare first list of candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections tomorrow

AAP to declare first list of candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly elections tomorrow

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann left for Delhi this morning, where he held discussions over a list of candidates for the 117 Assembly seats with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab affairs incharge Manish Sisodia

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:27 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party's Punjab affairs incharge Manish Sisodia. File photo
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will declare its first list of candidates for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections tomorrow. This has been announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann after attending a meeting of the party top brass in Delhi today. 

“A meeting to discuss the candidates and key issues in Punjab was held today. Another meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party will be held tomorrow, when the candidates will be finalised and announced,” said Mann.

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The ruling party in Punjab is preparing to the enter election mode ahead of their opponents. Thus, the party held discussions regarding its candidates and key issues for the Assembly elections today. Two days back, The Tribune had exclusively reported that the meeting to discuss the Punjab election strategy would be held over the coming weekend.

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It is learnt that CM Mann left for Delhi this morning, where he held discussions over a list of candidates for the 117 Assembly seats with the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab affairs incharge Manish Sisodia.

Punjab AAP President Aman Arora and Political Affairs Committee member and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema joined the meeting through video-conferencing.

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 Sources in the party have told The Tribune that AAP top brass had almost finalised about 15 names. The announcement tomorrow will make AAP the first political party in the poll-bound state to declare its candidates. Elections in the state are to be held as scheduled in the month of February.

 Sources said the initial deliberations today focussed on candidates who have won Assembly elections twice, with most of them expected to be considered for a third consecutive term.

With the Election Commission of India reviewing the election preparedness in the state and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls over, sources in the party say that they intend to announce its candidates well in advance to give them time to reach out to voters and build support in their respective constituencies. AAP currently has 94 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

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