Punjab CM Mann launches ‘Soorma’ campaign, promises jobs for addicts out of rehab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday launched the “Soorma” (warrior) campaign, calling it as the next phase in the state’s anti-drug movement.

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The Chief Minister said the initiative aimed to transform recovered drug victims into “ambassadors of hope” who will lead the fight against addiction at the grassroots level.

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Felicitating individuals who have remained drug-free for over two years, he announced that they would not only inspire others to overcome addiction but also be provided with employment opportunities by the state government.

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Mann said, “Today, we launched the Soorma campaign and honoured young people who have emerged from the clutches of drug addiction to begin a new life. These inspiring youngsters, who have become role models for others, will also be provided with employment opportunities by the Punjab Government.”

The Chief Minister also launched an inspiring anthem dedicated to every individual fighting addiction and announced that the programme would now reach every district and village across Punjab.

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He said the individuals who had successfully completed de-addiction treatment and maintained abstinence for at least two years could register themselves for the programme by sending the message “Soorma” via WhatsApp to 9779142200.

‘3,100 grounds to be ready by July 15’

Reiterating that sports was the most lethal weapon against the drug menace, he said that by July 15, around 3,100 village sports grounds and 3,000 gyms would be operational across Punjab to channel the energy of the youth in a positive direction.

He said the state’s simultaneous focus on quality education, universal healthcare, sports infrastructure and rehabilitation was laying the foundation for a drug-free Rangla Punjab.

Mann claimed that Punjab ranked No. 1 in the country in education and 47 lakh families had already received ₹10 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana cards for free medical treatment.

“The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) has reduced road accident fatalities by 50%, saving around 2,700 precious lives every year. When the intent is honest, nothing is impossible. Let us all come together to build a Rangla Punjab,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said, “There is a huge social stigma associated with drug addiction. Once people come to know that someone is addicted to drugs, they even stop talking to that person. These young people have gone through that pain and trauma, but today they are ready for a new beginning and are prepared to serve society.”

The Chief Minister said the Punjab Government was continuously strengthening the rehabilitation of drug victims, and world-class rehabilitation centres equipped with modern facilities were already being established across the state.

‘Rs 650 cr spent on cashless treatment’

The Chief Minister said 17.47 lakh of the nearly 65 lakh families in Punjab had already received Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima cards, enabling them to avail free medical treatment.

He added that beneficiaries had already received cashless treatment worth nearly ₹650 crore under the scheme.

Listing several other achievements of the state government, CM Mann said Punjab was now using 80% canal water for irrigation.