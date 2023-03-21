Punjab CM Mann orders assessment of wheat crop damaged by untimely rain

PTI

Chandigarh, March 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered ground-level assessment to ascertain the damage to wheat crop following incessant rainfall in the state.

A Chief Minister’s Office spokesperson said Mann directed the finance commissioner (revenue) to issue detailed instructions to the deputy commissioners concerned for immediate ‘girdawari (ground-level assessment)’ in the areas lashed by rain to ascertain the extent of the damage.

Adequate compensation, according to government norms, will be given to the affected farmers, Mann said.

Every effort will be made to compensate the farmers for the losses caused by the recent spell of rainfall, he added.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the state during the past few days. Many areas witnessed rainfall accompanied by hailstorms.

Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, sought compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose wheat crops have been damaged by the untimely rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms.