Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government would investigate any conspiracy behind the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and that no one found involved would be spared.

Mann said he had directed Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav to conduct a thorough investigation and establish the facts surrounding the murder.

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“The main accused has been arrested, but if anyone is found involved in the conspiracy, he too will not be spared,” Mann said.

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Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said it should not have happened. He said the state government was working to curb drug trafficking, including the sale of psychotropic substances and the illegal sale or misuse of prescription medicines.

“My government has waged a war against drugs. We are trying to stop both psychotropic drugs and prescription drugs. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards the illicit drug trade,” he said.

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Mann appealed to people to maintain peace and not be swayed by speculation. He assured them that the investigation would be thorough and expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased.

Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa during a confrontation with the shop owner over the alleged sale of intoxicating substances.

A video of the incident was streamed live on Jhota’s social media account. Four of his companions were also reported to have sustained bullet injuries.

For the past few years, Jhota had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of prescription drugs in Mansa and surrounding areas. He used social media to highlight the issue and often confronted people he suspected of selling such substances.