Punjab CM Mann questions Amit Shah over cross-border drugs, gangsters

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to curb drug smuggling from across the border and accused him of using the grief of bereaved families for electoral gains.

He questioned the Centre’s failure to stop narcotics at their source and secure the borders, and sought answers over the seizure of 2,200 kg of heroin in Gujarat.

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Urging Shah to meet the grieving families with genuine sympathy, Mann reaffirmed that the Punjab Government stood firmly with Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family and would intensify the ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign.

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He said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah is always welcome to visit Punjab. The BJP is acting as if it will make Punjab drug-free. I have a few questions for Shah. When your government was in power along with the Akali Dal from 2007 to 2017 and the problem of drugs multiplied manifold, why were you not concerned about saving Punjab then?”

He said the demand for a CBI investigation into then minister Bikram Singh Majithia was raised repeatedly, but no such investigation was ordered because the Akali Dal was the BJP’s alliance partner. “Your government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Even after that, the drug trade continued and big drug traffickers named powerful ministers. Why did you not take action then?” he asked.

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“When farmers protested at Delhi’s borders for one and a half years against the black farm laws, more than 700 farmers died and attained martyrdom. Why did you not even try to visit their homes? Why did you not make an effort to express sympathy with their families? The Punjab Government provided Rs 5 lakh in compensation and government jobs to the families of all those farmers,” he said.

“Today, Rajasthan has the highest drug problem, while Haryana has become a nursery for gangsters. Drugs are coming from Gujarat. The Punjab Police have repeatedly seized consignments of around 3,000 kg each from Kandla Port, operated by Adani. Why can you not stop drugs from entering the country at their source?” he asked.

He said, “The border up to 50 km is under the Border Security Force’s control and you are the Union Home Minister. Why have you not taken effective action to stop drugs coming from Pakistan? Why do you remember Punjab only when elections approach?”

The CM said he had held several meetings with Shah and the authorities concerned, urging them to install anti-drone systems along the International Border with Pakistan. He said, “I have repeatedly requested you to install anti-drone systems along the 532-km border with Pakistan. You didn’t allow the necessary system to be installed. We set up our own system in coordination with the BSF.”

Mann questioned the BJP’s claims on law and order by referring to the firing on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai and the arrest of suspects hailing from Haryana in Rajasthan. “A firing incident took place in Mumbai involving a film actor. From where were the accused apprehended? What’s their connection with Kurukshetra? Who is in power in Haryana and Rajasthan? You come to Punjab and talk about law and order, but what is happening in the states ruled by your own party?” he asked.

Mann alleged that the BJP was protecting gangsters and asked Shah to explain why people who had claimed responsibility for major murders were lodged in Gujarat, including Sabarmati jail. “You talk about action against gangsters, but where are those who have taken responsibility for major murders lodged? They are in Sabarmati jail and other prisons in Gujarat. Under whose jurisdiction do these prisons fall?” he asked.

“The Gujarat Police and the Home Department said 2,200 kg of heroin had been eaten by rats. What does that even mean? Those drugs must have reached somewhere in the country,” the CM said.