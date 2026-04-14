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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann rolls out monthly aid scheme for women, targets opposition with 'false promises' jibe

Punjab CM Mann rolls out monthly aid scheme for women, targets opposition with 'false promises' jibe

Under Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, Rs 1,000 will be given to general category women and Rs 1,500 per month to SC women in Punjab

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:58 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI File
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Marking the 135th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann visited Adampur on Tuesday, where he rolled out the “Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana”. Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 will be given to general category women and Rs 1,500 per month to SC women.

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As part of the launch, three women beneficiaries were also presented with certificates.

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Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he warned against falling for what he described as “hara chara” (false allurements).

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Attacking opposition parties, he said, political parties often try to attract voters with appealing but deceptive schemes.

"Jidda hara chara dikha ke bakriya nu kadi edar kadi udar lai jande ne, eh vi schemes jayi dikha ke avayi loka nu eddar udar lai jaande ne. Eh nakli hare chare vaaleya toh bacheyo," he said.

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Addressing a gathering of women, Mann encouraged them to step into active politics and become aware of who genuinely works for the people and who misleads them.

On the occasion, the CM also announced that the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Adampur would be renamed after Dr Ambedkar.

He further sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the upgradation of the institute, including renovation of its building, boundary walls, grounds and machinery.

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