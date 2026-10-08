DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann says OSD Rajbir Ghuman ready to join CBI probe if summoned

Punjab CM Mann says OSD Rajbir Ghuman ready to join CBI probe if summoned

Bhagwant Mann says summons were not served to the OSD; calls CBI raid at camp office part of BJP’s election campaign

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the media during an event. PTI
Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman was ready to join the investigation by the CBI, provided he received the summons.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mann, in response to a question about his OSD not appearing before the CBI on Wednesday, said the summons were not served to him.

Advertisement

Ghuman, who has been named as an accused in the case registered by the CBI, was summoned to the CBI office here on Wednesday afternoon, but he did not go there.

Advertisement

When asked about the CBI raid at his camp office, Mann retorted that this was a statement by the BJP that it had started its election campaign in Punjab.

“The ED raided those close to Mamata Banerjee just three months before the West Bengal elections. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were arrested in false cases just months before the elections there. The same script was followed in Chhattisgarh and Haryana,” he said.

Advertisement

When asked that the CBI registered an FIR on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mann asked, “Don’t you know how the courts work? It was all planned and then executed. There is no other party than AAP that has worked to end corruption. We have brought all systems online to bring in transparency in governance.

“AAP leaders and workers are not from political families, so we don’t understand how to align our businesses with government policies. All allegations are baseless,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts