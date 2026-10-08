Punjab CM Mann says OSD Rajbir Ghuman ready to join CBI probe if summoned

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman was ready to join the investigation by the CBI, provided he received the summons.

Talking to mediapersons here, Mann, in response to a question about his OSD not appearing before the CBI on Wednesday, said the summons were not served to him.

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Ghuman, who has been named as an accused in the case registered by the CBI, was summoned to the CBI office here on Wednesday afternoon, but he did not go there.

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When asked about the CBI raid at his camp office, Mann retorted that this was a statement by the BJP that it had started its election campaign in Punjab.

“The ED raided those close to Mamata Banerjee just three months before the West Bengal elections. In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were arrested in false cases just months before the elections there. The same script was followed in Chhattisgarh and Haryana,” he said.

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When asked that the CBI registered an FIR on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mann asked, “Don’t you know how the courts work? It was all planned and then executed. There is no other party than AAP that has worked to end corruption. We have brought all systems online to bring in transparency in governance.

“AAP leaders and workers are not from political families, so we don’t understand how to align our businesses with government policies. All allegations are baseless,” he said.