Punjab CM Mann seeks parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, writes to Governor
In a letter to Kataria, Punjab CM Mann says Jagtar Singh Hawara’s mother is facing age-related health issues, raising concern over her deteriorating condition
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Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to grant Jagtar Singh Hawara 10 days' parole to care for his ailing mother.
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In a letter to the Governor, Mann said, “Owing to her old age, the mother of Jagtar Singh Hawara is facing age-related health issues. This has resulted in deterioration of her health, which is a major cause of concern for everyone.”
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“Jagtar Singh Hawara has also filed CRWP No. 3868/2026 before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, seeking directions for his release on parole,” the CM added.
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Mann said, “The High Court has also directed that his parole application be considered.”
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