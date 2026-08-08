Punjab CM Mann seeks parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, writes to Governor

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to grant Jagtar Singh Hawara 10 days' parole to care for his ailing mother.

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In a letter to the Governor, Mann said, “Owing to her old age, the mother of Jagtar Singh Hawara is facing age-related health issues. This has resulted in deterioration of her health, which is a major cause of concern for everyone.”

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“Jagtar Singh Hawara has also filed CRWP No. 3868/2026 before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, seeking directions for his release on parole,” the CM added.

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Mann said, “The High Court has also directed that his parole application be considered.”