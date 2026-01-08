DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann slams BJP for ‘targeting’ Atishi over remarks ‘she never made’

Punjab CM Mann slams BJP for ‘targeting’ Atishi over remarks ‘she never made’

Bhagwant Mann alleges that the BJP has always been anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:14 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MLAs protest against AAP leader Atishi during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in New Delhi. PTI
Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has slammed the BJP for targeting senior AAP leader Atishi for her alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur which, he claimed, she never made.

Advertisement

Alleging that the BJP has always been anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh, Mann said in a post on X, “Today, its (BJP's) anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh face has been exposed once again…They have insulted the Guru by adding his name to a video of Atishi, using words she never even uttered.

Advertisement

“The BJP should apologise to the Sikh community and the people of Punjab for this shameful act. It has always indulged in the politics of religion and hatred, but this will not work in Punjab.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the ruling BJP MLAs forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Delhi Assembly, demanding cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's membership for “disrespecting” Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleged that Atishi made a “shameful and indecent” comment in the Assembly on the guru, and requested Speaker Vijender Gupta to initiate action against her.

In a post on X, Gupta said, “This shameful and undignified comment has hurt the sentiments not only of the Sikh community but also of the people of the entire country.”

The BJP alleged that Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on the three-day event organised by the Delhi government to mark the Sikh Guru's 350th martyrdom day last November.

In a video post on X, Atishi claimed that she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly on the issue of stray dogs.

“But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the guru’s name into it,” she claimed, referring to the clip.

The former Delhi chief minister said she belongs to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son would be raised as a Sikh.

She would rather die than insult the guru, Atishi said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts