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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann slams Delhi Police's 'Taliban-like' attitude while detaining protesters from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Punjab CM Mann slams Delhi Police's 'Taliban-like' attitude while detaining protesters from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu questioned if those detained were criminals or terrorists who could have harmed people, adding why was the Delhi Police in such a hurry to arrest them that they forgot to observe Sikh maryada inside a gurdwara

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:05 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Image credit/PTI file
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The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister over the alleged disrespect shown by the Delhi Police personnel towards Sikh religious practices, when they allegedly entered the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara wearing shoes and dragged the protesters out.

The party has also asked Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj to immediately take up the matter with the Centre, as it amounted to the desecration of the gurdwara. AAP has drawn parallels between the incident yesterday with the “army storming the Golden Temple during the Operation Blue Star”.

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In a post on X, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said, "I strongly condemn the forcible entry by the BJP's police into Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Delhi yesterday... History bears witness that Guru's houses of worship always keep their doors open to provide shelter to those in need... If the young people of this country who were protesting entered there yesterday, then the principle of Guru's house is that the sevadars should provide them shelter…

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"The BJP's Delhi Police, with its Taliban-like attitude, entered the Gurdwara Sahib bareheaded and wearing boots on their feet, and they trampled upon the sanctity of Guru's house... The Sikh community will never forgive the BJP for this shameful act," Mann wrote.

Meanwhile, AAP general secretary Baltej Pannu, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that after what happened inside the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara yesterday, the Sikhs are very hurt. “Was this Emergency 2.0? The police entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and then dragged the protesters out. Everyone knows that gurdwaras are the only places one can go to seek shelter and partake of langar. It is unbelievable that the Delhi Police, which is under the control of the Union Home Ministry, dragged the protesters out of our religious place. Were they criminals or terrorists, who could have harmed people and the police was in a hurry to arrest them that they forgot to observe the Sikh maryada,” he asked, while saying that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should resign on moral grounds for sending police inside the gurdwara.

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It may be mentioned that the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which manages the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, had defended the police action yesterday , saying the police had entered the gurdwara to arrest protesters. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka had accused AAP of playing “dirty politics” and “dragging the gurdwara into the controversy”.

Pannu said that after what happened yesterday, no Sikh in Punjab would support the BJP. “If they (BJP), by any stroke of luck, do come to power in Punjab, imagine what they would do to our religious places. I find it strange that both Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami have maintained silence on such a grave issue, perhaps, because they are hopeful for an alliance with the BJP for Punjab polls,” he said.

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