Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 7

As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, a socio-politico-cultural evening is being planned to mark the occasion.

The CM has invited a host of celebrities turned friends from his days as an artist, besides MLAs, ministers and Members of Parliament from his party tonight.

A number of top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi, including MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, are expected to join in for the celebrations to be held here tonight at Chandigarh Club.

Amongst the bureaucrats and police officials, only a handful of them have been invited. Sources close to the state’s first couple say that they want to keep the event non political and the evening will be marked by a cultural programme.

It may be mentioned that CM Maan had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur last year.

The marriage was kept under wraps till a day before the wedding.

They got married in a simple ceremony, which was also attended by the national Convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal. Though his political opponents have often taken digs at the CM for his second marriage, the latter has brushed these aside.

The only time he spoke about his wedding was in his native Satoj village, where he advised people to keep marriage functions simple, and not go in for lavish celebrations that cause a hole in the pockets.

#bhagwant mann