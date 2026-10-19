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Home / Punjab / Punjab CM Mann’s OSD Ghuman appears before CBI for second round of questioning

Punjab CM Mann’s OSD Ghuman appears before CBI for second round of questioning

The second round of questioning comes amid a probe ordered by Punjab and Haryana HC; Supreme Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against Ghuman at this stage

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:15 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Rajbir Singh Ghuman at CBI office, Sector 30, in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Chandigarh on Monday for a second round of questioning in an alleged corruption and influence-peddling case.

Ghuman reached the CBI’s regional office at around 2.15 pm. He had earlier been questioned for nearly six hours on October 16.

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The CBI probe follows an October 5 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court directing the registration of an FIR and an investigation into allegations of corruption involving government postings, tenders and administrative decisions. The Supreme Court has declined to stay the FIR and the investigation but directed that no coercive action be taken against Ghuman at this stage.

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Ghuman’s arrival was marked by a disagreement at the agency’s office after his vehicle was stopped at the gate and he was asked to park outside and enter on foot.

His lawyer, GPS Ghuman, protested against being denied permission to accompany his client inside the CBI office. The development added a fresh point of friction as the agency questioned the Chief Minister’s aide for the second time.

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The advocate said they would take up the matter with the CBI court, citing Supreme Court guidelines on protecting the rights of lawyers and litigants appearing before investigating agencies.

The CBI is investigating allegations of corruption and influence-peddling involving government postings, tenders and administrative decisions. The allegations remain under investigation.

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