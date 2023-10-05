Punjab CM mourns death of soldier in Kargil

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of a soldier from the state while performing his duty at Kargil.

Mann said the jawan, identified as Parminder Singh, who was serving in the Army, hailed from Chaajli in Sangrur. He was killed due to an accident during training at Kargil, the CM added. “This is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular,” a statement by Mann read.

The CM extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the state government was with the family in the hour of grave crisis. Monetary assistance would be given to the family according to the policy of the state government, the CM said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Kargil #Sangrur