Home / Punjab / Punjab CM releases Rs 69 crore to upgrade state medical colleges

Punjab CM releases Rs 69 crore to upgrade state medical colleges

Funds sanctioned for Amritsar, Patiala, Mohali and Ferozepur institutes to enhance infrastructure and equipment

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Rs 68.98 crore to upgrade facilities at four premier medical colleges in the state.

Chairing a review meeting of the Medical Education and Research Department here, the Chief Minister said that strengthening infrastructure and diagnostic facilities at government medical colleges was essential to ensure quality health care for people.

“The need of the hour is to equip these institutes with high-end, world-class machinery so that they can serve patients more effectively,” Mann said.

As per the allocation, Rs 26.53 crore has been sanctioned for Government Medical College, Amritsar; Rs 28.51 crore for Government Medical College, Patiala; Rs 9.43 crore for Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali; and Rs 4.51 crore for the PGI Satellite Centre, Ferozepur.

The Chief Minister directed that the funds be utilised promptly for development works and procurement of modern medical equipment in the larger public interest.

