Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reviews arrangements for G20 summit in Amritsar

Chandigarh, October 10
CM Bhagwant Mann today reviewed the arrangements for the G20 summit slated to be held in Amritsar next year.
The CM said leading countries would be participating in the summit and elaborate arrangements had to be put in place for making this global event a huge success.
Mann said the holy city would be divided into five sectors and senior officials would be responsible for the smooth conduct of events.
The CM also formed a Cabinet sub-committee.
