Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought a special financial package worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the Centre for the revival of the state’s economy.

Turnaround in 3 yrs I told the PM that by the third year, we will be able to fill the state coffers by ending the mafia raj. — Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Chief Minister

After his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming the CM, Mann said the PM had “assured him of all possible help in making ‘rangla’ (vibrant) Punjab”.

Speaking to the media later, Mann said he had sought the Centre’s support to address the unique security challenges the border state faced on account of the “enemy acquiring sophisticated equipment”. The CM said he cited the “massive financial mess” of Rs 3 lakh crore left behind by past governments and demanded a package of Rs 50,000 crore each for two years. “I told the PM that by the third year, we will be able to fill the coffers by ending the mafia raj,” Mann said, describing the meeting as “fruitful and productive”. Mann met the PM at Parliament House complex.

