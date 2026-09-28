Punjab CM takes note of LPU rampage, DGP reviews situation on campus

Punjab CM takes note of LPU rampage, DGP reviews situation on campusPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken strict note of the arson and violence at Lovely Professional University (LPU) following allegations of the rape of a student and called for stringent action against those responsible.

DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the university on Monday to review the situation on the ground and address the media.

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The visit came after prolonged violence on the campus following allegations by students that a girl had been raped by an outsider at LPU’s GH3 girls’ hostel.

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Students went on a rampage on Saturday night and again on Sunday evening, during which campus property was damaged, windows were broken and railings were uprooted. Three police vehicles and a campus building were also set on fire during Sunday’s violence.

Amid the unrest, LPU suspended regular classes for 10 days and postponed the mid-term examinations until further notice.

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The Kapurthala police also registered an FIR against an unknown person on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged rape of a student on the campus.