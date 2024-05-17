Punjab CM takes on Bajwa, promises Rs 1K to women at Qadian rally

Tribune News Service

Qadian (Gurdaspur), May 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Qadian today gave a much needed fillip to AAP candidate Sherry Kalsi’s campaign even as he once again sidetracked the issue of giving Rs 1,000 to women as was promised in the party manifesto during the 2022 elections.

Women had come in large numbers as there were rumours that the CM would say something positive on the issue. “We will never backtrack on our assurance of giving you Rs 1,000. However, there are some technical issues which need to be sorted out first. Once we do that, we assure you that you will get the money,” said the CM.

Qadian is the home town of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa, whose house was just a stone’s throw away from the rally site.

Mann said Bajwa was in the habit of talking about irrelevant issues in the state Assembly. “I fail to understand why the LoP uses unparliamentary language in the Vidhan Sabha. He often lampoons my MLAs. Actually, he wanted to become the CM, but the voters of Punjab killed his dream,” said the CM.

He said Bajwa often talks about unity in the Congress but he himself was at daggers drawn with his younger brother Fatehjung Singh Bajwa. “What to talk about the Congress, Bajwa’s own family is not united. Fatehjung is a BJP MLA, while Partap is a Congress MLA. Both brothers live in the same house. It is probably the only house in the state where two MLAs, both opposed to each other, live. On the first floor, you can see the Congress flag while on the top floor, where Fatehjung lives, you can see a BJP flag,” said Mann.

He exhorted the gathering to vote for Kalsi and referred to him as a ‘homebred product which is easily available’.

He said Gurdaspur had sent two actors to the parliament and both had made a mockery of themselves in New Delhi. “Neither Vinod Khanna, nor Sunny Deol did anything concrete for the people of Gurdaspur.

The CM, however, did not take up even a single problem pertaining to the Gurdaspur constituency.

