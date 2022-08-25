Punjab CM thanks PM Modi for 'supreme gift'

Tribune News Service

Mullanpur, August 24

Describing the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre as a “supreme gift” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said it would help the state, especially the Malwa region, in combating this disease effectively.

“Punjabis are even afraid of uttering the word ‘cancer’ as its treatment is very costly. This centre will go a long way in ensuring accessible and affordable cancer treatment to the region,” said the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration function, Mann said it was a historic initiative, which would help the state in its crusade against cancer. He said though the state had played a key role in making the country self-reliant in food production, due to the excessive use of pesticides and insecticides, Punjabis were falling prey to cancer. The CM said this hospital would not only provide treatment to cancer patients, but also help in ensuring its prevention through extensive research.

The CM expressed satisfaction that the 100-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Sangrur had been imparting quality cancer treatment to people. He said around 37,000 patients had been successfully treated so far at the hospital.

Mann said the newly set up centre at New Chandigarh would be a milestone in providing quality cancer treatment not only to patients from Punjab but also to neighbouring states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Mann said the state government, too, has so far given Rs 888 crore to nearly 69,000 cancer patients under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The CM solicited the support and cooperation from the Union Government for effective checking of cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms through drones. He said Punjab was fighting the nation’s war so the Union Government should extend all-out support to Punjab for this cause.

Earlier, he felicitated the Prime Minister with a shawl and a replica of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple). Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Minister for State Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tiwari and others were also present on the occasion.

Regrets cancellation of PM’s Jan visit

CM Bhagwant Mann expressed regret over the cancellation of Prime Minister’s Ferozepur visit in January. He said Modi’s earlier visit was cancelled, but now he welcomes him in Punjab on behalf of his Cabinet

Just before the Assembly elections in January, Modi was to address a BJP rally, but due to protest and a traffic jam by the farmers, he couldn’t reach the venue

