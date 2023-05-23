Punjab CM to meet Mamata over ordinance row

Chandigarh, May 22
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata to seek her support against the ordinance on control of services.
He has been entrusted with this responsibility by the party top brass to garner support from Opposition parties against the ordinance and ensure that it is defeated in Parliament. The meeting between the two Chief Ministers will be held either on Tuesday night or Wednesday. Sources in the party said from Kolkata, CM Mann will go to Mumbai and meet the top leaders of the NCP.
