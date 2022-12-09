Punjab CM to take up RDF issue with Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will take up the issue of non-release of Rural Development Fund (RDF) to the state in his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

The CM is scheduled to meet both leaders in Delhi on Friday afternoon. In a blow to the cash-strapped Punjab Government, the Government of India has refused to release the RDF of Rs 2,880 crore to the state. Instead, the state has been asked to reduce its “statutory charges”.

Punjab has not received the RDF for three procurement seasons now, beginning from the Kharif Marketing Season in 2021. While Rs 1,760 crore was due before the paddy season began, another Rs 1,120 crore is now pending as dues for this year’s paddy procurement season.

The Tribune had reported that the Provisional Cost Sheet, sent by the GoI to the state government, made no mention of this fund, though all other incidental charges to be accrued in paddy procurement were mentioned.

