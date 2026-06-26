Punjab CM video row: Jagman Samra alleges he got the controversial clip from a Rajya Sabha MP

Jagmandeep Singh, alias Jagman Samra, the man who shared the controversial video that triggered a political storm in Punjab, has alleged that he had received the video from a Rajya Sabha MP.

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In the latest video, the third part of Jagman's version, shared on social media which was around 4.56 seconds long, Jagman alleged that MP Swati Maliwal had shared the controversial video after being beaten up and humiliated by security staff of Arvind Kejriwal.

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Despite attempts to contact Maliwal, she was unavailable for comments.

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Jagman alleged that the video was shot in a hotel room booked on the name of Jarnail Singh. Details about Jarnail Singh and his connection with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are not yet known.

He said that he had no clue about who had made the video, who had recorded it or whose phone it was stored in. "They can go and even check my house," claimed Samra.

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Samra had yesterday countered the "prosthetic mask" claim of CM Mann.

In a video message which senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared on his Facebook, Samra said that he had been busy due to a family reason.

In the 47-second-long video, Samra said, "Neither has anyone ever brought a mask of CM to me, nor have I made a payment to anyone. If they know anyone (who claims to have done that), please tell him to come in front of me and say he had delivered it to me and I had made the payment. The matter would become clear there and then. I had said earlier also that a lot of such things will occur. But then, what was the need of procuring a fake forensic report?"

In the second video, 4.2 seconds long, shared by Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, Jagman shared that more such controversial videos and parody of sacred verse ardas recitied by the CM would be shared.

Samra said, “At first, Mann claimed that the video in which he was shown committing the blasphemous acts against Guru Sahiban was generated by artificial intelligence. When this was disproved by reports from top laboratories in the country, he started claiming that the video was not a product of artificial intelligence, but the person in the video was not him. Now, he claims that someone was wearing a mask, while the fact is that the video was shared through Swati Maliwal.”

Samra also claimed that he had known Mann since childhood and had also attended his wedding. He had also given him a vehicle for shooting, he claimed.

Swati Maliwal is among the seven MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta and Vikramjit Sahney, who had quit the party and submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman informing him of their “merger” with the BJP.

Who is Jagman Samra

Canada-based non-resident Indian (NRI) Jagmandeep Singh, alias Jagman Samra, who had escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at a hospital in 2022 after being booked in a Rs 65-lakh cheating case.

He was lodged in Faridkot Central Jail after a cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered against him in Ferozepur on November 28, 2020. Later, he was admitted to the orthopaedics ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on December 23, 2021.

On February 1, 2022, just two months before the elections, he managed to escape from judicial custody by deceiving and misleading jail guards and managing to reach Canada.