The Chandigarh Press Club has strongly condemned the action of the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government of registering FIRs against several journalists from the Bathinda region and YouTubers from Ludhiana.

Chandigarh Press Club president Saurabh Duggal said these FIRs had reportedly been filed in connection with journalistic reports highlighting the alleged misuse of the official helicopter of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

"The Chandigarh Press Club believes that the state government's action reflects intolerance towards critical reporting. Registering FIRs against journalists and digital content creators is a clear attempt to intimidate the media fraternity for reporting on issues of public interest and holding those in power accountable," he said.

“If the government had objections to the facts or interpretation presented in these reports, there were established democratic and legal mechanisms available such as issuing clarifications, denials, or rebuttals. Resorting to criminal proceedings instead sends a chilling message to journalists and is a deliberate attempt to suppress independent voices and discourage investigative journalism,” he added.

The Chandigarh Press Club also expressed concern that it was not an isolated incident.

“There have been earlier instances as well where the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has taken steps that undermine the freedom of speech and expression, a fundamental pillar of democracy...

"The club reiterates that a free, fearless, and independent press is essential for the healthy functioning of a democracy. Any attempt to muzzle the media through coercive state action is unacceptable," the club stated.

"The Chandigarh Press Club stands firmly with the journalists and content creators facing these FIRs and demands that the Punjab Government immediately withdraw the cases. The Chandigarh Press Club reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of press freedom and freedom of expression."